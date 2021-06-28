The Williston State College women’s basketball program will host a high school team camp on July 24 and July 25.
There are two different pools with compiled of teams from North Dakota and Montana.
The North Dakota teams are Class B and the Montana teams are Class C or Class B.
Pool A consists of the Kenmare, Grenora-Westby, Wolf Point and Bainville teams.
Pool B consists of the Trenton, Richey Lambert, Dunseith and Savage teams.
Each team will be able to play in four games.
Here’s a look at the game schedule:
Saturday, July 24
10 a.m. Kenmare vs. Mondak (in the Well)
10 a.m. Wolf Point vs. Bainville (in the Skad)
11:15 a.m. Trenton vs. Richey/Lambert (in the Well)
11:15 a.m. Dunseith vs. Savage (in the Skad)
12:45 p.m. Kenmare vs. Wolf Point (in the Skad)
12:45 p.m. Mondak vs Bainville (in the Well)
2 p.m. Trenton vs. Dunseith (in the Skad)
2 p.m. Richey Lambert vs. Savage (in the Well)
Sunday, July 25
10 a.m. Trenton vs. Savage
10 a.m. Richey Lambert vs. Dunseith
11:15 a.m. Kenmare vs. Bainville
11:15 a.m. Mondak vs. Wolf Point
12:45 p.m. 4th Pool A vs. 4th Pool B
12:45 p.m. 2nd Pool A vs. 2nd Pool B
2 p.m. 3rd Pool A vs. 3rd Pool B
2 p.m. 1st Pool A vs. 1st Pool B