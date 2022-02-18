The Williston State College womens basketball team suffered a loss on Thursday, Feb. 17 at the hands of North Dakota State College of Science.
The Lady Tetons lost the game by a score of 81-64, but they still played well in the loss, which is the second-to-last game of the season.
All statistics referenced are from the Williston State College athletics website.
Williston State stayed right with NDSCS throughout the entirety of the first half. After the first quarter, the teams were tied 16-16, and at halftime, the Lady Tetons only trailed by four points (31-27).
The second half, though, is where NDSCS started to pull away a bit. In the second half overall, NDSCS outscored the Lady Tetons 50-37. The third quarter was important for NDSCS, as they outscored Williston State 27-18, which grew their lead to 58-45 heading into the fourth quarter.
Leading the way for the Lady Tetons in the game was Emily Kurkowski, who dropped 21 points. Her 21 points were the second-most of any scorer in the game.
The only other double-digit scorer for Williston State in the game was Keeley Tini, who scored 12 points.
Hayley MacDonald, Sydney Labatte and Brooklyn Douglas all got close to hitting the double-digit mark. MacDonald and Labatte each scored nine points, and Douglas scored eight points.
Rounding out the team off the bench, Laiten Lantis scored one point, and Irene de la Fuente scored four points.
Although the Lady Tetons lost the contest, it was only their second loss in the last month-and-a-half.
On top of that, there is only one game left in the season, so the loss doesn’t hurt the team as much as it would have earlier on.
That final game of the regular season will come on Sunday, Feb. 20, when the Lady Tetons will travel to take on Dakota College at Bottineau.
In both previous meetings between the two teams, Williston State came out on top.