The Williston State College volleyball team lost 3-1 to the North Dakota State College of Science on Wednesday, September 8 in a tough match.
Williston State played well and kept the game close throughout the first three sets, before the Lady Wildcats closed out the game with a good fourth set.
Overall, the Lady Tetons played well, both offensively and defensively, but the Lady Wildcats’ attack was aggressive and effective and was a big factor in deciding the game’s outcome.
The Lady Wildcats opened the game by taking the first set by a score of 25-16, but the Lady Tetons stormed back in the second set.
They built some great momentum and energy early on and held a strong lead the rest of the way, winning the second set 25-14.
Williston State played well and stayed with the Lady Wildcats for the third set, which the Lady Wildcats won 25-17. In the fourth set, though, the North Dakota State College of Science built a double-digit lead and didn’t let up, winning the set eventually by a score of 25-12.
The Lady Wildcats amassed a total of 55 kills in the game. They played well defensively, too, recording 58 digs.
Williston State had some good offensive and defensive showings of its own, though.
Overall, the team had 37 kills, and defensively, the Lady Tetons had 65 digs.
Daphne Sanchez led Williston State with nine kills, and Isabel Evans had eight kills to give the Lady Tetons a nice boost. Williston State had a wealth of contributors in the game, as seven other players recorded a kill.
Amaris Boggs had six kills, Jonna Lind and Terran Speake each had four kills, Sydney Labatte had three kills and Keely Fossum, Jade Llamas and Annice Applewhite each had one kill.
Ashlyn Halford had a big game on defense, leading all players with 27 digs. Behind her, Marleigh Thurman had eight digs, and Speake and Llamas each had seven digs.
Sanchez added six digs, Abigail Tennant added three, Evans and Lind added two and Boggs, Applewhite and Labatte each had one.
The loss marks the first conference loss this season for Williston State, but the Lady Tetons still hold a 2-1 record in conference play.
After Wednesday’s home match, the next home game for Williston State won’t be until October 12.