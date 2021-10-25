The Williston State College volleyball team suffered a tough loss in the opening round of the Region XIII tournament, losing 3-1 to Miles Community College on Sunday, Oct. 24.
Williston State played really well in the third and fourth sets, but a slow start sunk the Lady Tetons.
Miles CC jumped out to a big first-set win and immediately put the Lady Tetons on the ropes by going up two sets to none. Williston State did respond well and put together two great sets at the end of the contest.
The first set ended in a 25-9 win for Miles CC, who followed that up by winning the second set 25-19.
The momentum the Lady Tetons created for themselves in the second set translated into the third, as they bounced back and won 25-19.
Williston State stayed aggressive and fought hard in the final set, but they came up just short, losing 25-23.
It was a bit of a rough day for the Lady Tetons’ attack, as the team’s kill total wasn’t as high as it usually is: 34.
Daphne Sanchez led the team with 10 kills, and Amaris Boggs had eight kills. Isabel Evans and Sydney Labatte each recorded five kills, Jade Llamas had two, and Montayasia Jones, Keely Fossum, Jonna Lind and Abigail Tennant each had one kill.
Llamas led the team with 16 assists, and Tennant had 10 assists.
Defensively, Williston State played well, but Miles CC’s attack was too much.
Sanchez led the Lady Tetons with 16 digs, and Ashlyn Halford had 15 digs. Marleigh Thurman also cracked double digits with 11 digs. Boggs and Tennant each had six digs, and Llamas had five digs.
Lind added four digs, Fossum had two digs and Annice Applewhite and Tenzin Yingsel Gyaltsen each had one dig. In total, the team recorded 67 digs.