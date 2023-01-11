The Williston State College Lady Tetons basketball team was excited to hit the road for their first game of the second half of the season to face Dakota College at Bottineau. The women had a month off for holiday break after their win against Dickinson State University on Dec. 11.
Entering into the second half of the season, the Lady Tetons' record sat above .500 at 8-6. They had a 4-3 record against divisional opponents. Before going into holiday break, the team had a two-game win streak.
"We are really looking forward to getting back at it," Head Coach Bill Triplett said.
He said that with the weather-related game cancellations on Dec. 16 and Dec. 18, the break was too long.
"I just hope we are able to pick up where we left off, because we are starting to play pretty well at the Border Wars Invite in Gillette," Triplett said. "We are not real happy with our 8-6 record, but in all six of those losses the games were close and we battled to the end."
Triplett added that it should be an interesting second half of the season.
"If you can win your home games and steal some road games, you'll probably get to host a playoff game. We've done that the last two years and we are working toward that again now," Triplett said.
Sophomore Emily Kurkowski, a transplant from Melbourne, Australia, is leading the team with an average of 14.4 points per game. An injury kept her sidelined for the first nine games of the season, but Kurkowski will be one to watch in the upcoming second half.
"Team that are tough are balanced and have scoring from lots of different players, and that's who we are," Triplett said. "Plus, we have some players that may not score a lot, but help the team in so many other ways."
Triplett gave the example of Elizabeth Field.
"She's been great for us; I love her ball pressure defensively and she works her tail off. She's also someone that you want at line at the end of the game, too, because she'll make the big free throws," Triplett said.
He also gave the example of freshman Breanna Old Elk who leads the team in assists at 3.2 per game.
"You may have noticed that when Butler is in the game, we like to have Breanna in there too because she gets her the ball. She has great court vision and gets the ball where it's supposed to be. Sometimes, freshman guards pass it when it shouldn't have been passed and you end up with a turnover, but I think Breanna, Elizabeth and Kylee Old Elk have all gotten better with that part of the game," Triplett said.
The next home game for the Lady Tetons will be against Lake Region State College on Jan. 16.