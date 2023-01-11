Williston State College Woman's Basketball Roster 22-23
The Williston State College Lady Tetons basketball team was excited to hit the road for their first game of the second half of the season to face Dakota College at Bottineau. The women had a month off for holiday break after their win against Dickinson State University on Dec. 11. 

Entering into the second half of the season, the Lady Tetons' record sat above .500 at 8-6. They had a 4-3 record against divisional opponents. Before going into holiday break, the team had a two-game win streak. 



