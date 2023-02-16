The Williston State College (WSC) Lady Tetons basketball team has been rolling since returning from winter break. The team is currently on a six-game win streak, and eight of their last games have been victories.
One major success for the Tetons this season is their versatility. They have scorers from all over the floor and possess exceptional bench strength- so the team is never relying on one player.
"I think that we have really good balance," head coach of the Bill Triplett said. "It's a different person every night; we got a lot of inside scoring. We have really good role players. I think that the balance of the other team not being able to stop one girl. We have a lot of depth."
Sophomore Emily Kurkowski, since returning from an injury, has made an immediate impact on the team. Her scoring ability and playmaking skills opens up opportunities for her teammates to take over as well.
"An immediate impact. Same thing happened last year. She was out because she broke her wrist, and she didn't play until January. When she came back, we won 13 in a row," Triplett said.
Defenses have schemed against her, but that hasn't stopped Kurkowski's contribution.
"Now we are on the third go around. Players are facing her up, grabbing and holding. So she has trouble getting an open shot because everybody is programming their defense against her. Now other people are more open. We are getting more one-on-one play in the post. She has an impact whether she is scoring or not," Triplett said.
Suffering the same injury in back-to-back seasons would be aggravating for some athletes, but Kurkowski hasn't let it get to her.
"It was obviously tough, breaking my wrist again," Kurkowski said. "I just tried to keep a positive attitude, like I did last year, and doing whatever I could do to be ready when I came back- whether that was running or shooting at practice."
The balance that Coach Triplett mentioned is another great advantage for the Tetons. The chemistry that the team has gained throughout the season has made playing together easy. Being able to plug any player in at any time and the team being able to play together well gives the Tetons great depth.
"We mix it up a lot," Triplett said. "We will put our top two players with three bench players. We can plug anybody in the whole lineup. They are really playing well together, nobody is selfish. In fact, a couple of the girls might be a hair too unselfish."
With only four remaining games on the schedule before tournaments start, the Lady Tetons are hitting their peak at just the right time.