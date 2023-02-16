WSC Woman's Bball 2022-23
Williston State College

The Williston State College (WSC) Lady Tetons basketball team has been rolling since returning from winter break. The team is currently on a six-game win streak, and eight of their last games have been victories. 

One major success for the Tetons this season is their versatility. They have scorers from all over the floor and possess exceptional bench strength- so the team is never relying on one player. 



