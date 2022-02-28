Sydney Labatte, No. 25 on the Williston State College women's basketball team, prepares to shoot the ball during a Nov. 13 home game against North Dakota State College of Science. The Lady Tetons lost the game 90-72.
Editor’s note: This story covers the semifinal game that happened on Feb. 27. The championship game is Monday, Feb. 28. The result from that game will be published in Friday’s edition of The Williston Herald.
The Williston State College womens basketball team kept its season alive on Sunday, Feb. 27, as the Lady Tetons survived the next round of their postseason tournament.
Williston State closed out a close win over Bismarck State College on Sunday, winning by a final score of 69-61.
Williston State’s win was the third of this season over Bismarck State, as the Lady Tetons won two out of three meetings in the regular season as well.
The final game of this round of postseason action is set, as the Lady Tetons take on North Dakota State College of Science on Monday, Feb. 28. Williston State lost two of its three meetings with NDSCS during the regular season.
Williston State’s win to get to this point was a solid team effort, as the Lady Tetons got a lot of contributions up-and-down the lineup against Bismarck State.
All statistics referenced are from the Williston State College athletics website.
Of the seven Lady Tetons who played in the game, six of them scored, and three of them scored in double figures.
Leading the way was Keeley Tini, who led all scorers in the game with 18 points. Tini also led all players in the game with 14 total rebounds and four assists.
Right behind Tini in scoring was Brooklyn Douglas, who scored 17 points. The other double-digit scorer in the game for Williston State was Hayley MacDonald, who scored 15 points.
Rounding out the starting lineup, Sydney Labatte scored eight points, and Emily Kurkowski scored seven points. Irene de la Fuente scored four points off the bench.
Williston State started the game behind, as Bismarck State held a 13-12 lead after the first quarter.
The Lady Tetons took the lead heading into halftime, 32-30, but Bismarck State was still right there with them.
The third quarter proved to be the big difference, as the Lady Tetons outscored Bismarck State 21-12 in the quarter to take a 53-42 lead.
Bismarck State was able to outscore Williston State 19-16 in the fourth quarter, putting even more importance on the Lady Tetons’ third-quarter performance.
Williston State’s big game on Monday starts at 5:30 p.m. The games between Williston State and NDSCS have been close during the regular season, so the game Monday should be a good one.