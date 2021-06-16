A long line of family and friends waited to take photos with Jolyssa Marquart just outside The Well on June 15.
Marquart, a Williston native and now former member of the Williston State College volleyball team, just signed her letter of intent to continue her college and volleyball career at Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas.
And as she signed, her support system was there to help celebrate their athlete.
“I’m nervous,” Marquart said just before she signed the paperwork. “I’m nervous, I mean I’m normally a homebody as you can tell, I stayed here. But I think it’ll be nice to move on and see a new place.”
Marquart said she has been playing volleyball since the seventh grade, and her mom, Dannette Lambert, said her daughter always wanted to play college ball.
But after playing for two years at Williston State, Marquart said she wasn’t really sure if she would continue playing at the college level.
That all changed when Bethany College reached out.
“Being told that people want me is really exciting because now I get to continue playing a sport that I really love,” Marquart said. “It’s a crazy feeling but it’s awesome.”
Marquart said the college reached out to her after scouting her on a recruiting app.
And when they reached out, she said they were ready to get to know her and sign her right away.
“I took a trip there and met the girls and met the coach and got the mentality of the team and I was pretty sold on that,” she said.
Despite being nervous and a little scared, Marquart will be bringing extensive knowledge on her position with her, which will help her new team.
She said she has a solid background on passing, which is something her new coach is looking forward to, and as a defensive specialist/libero for the Tetons she holds an impressive record.
Skills aside, Marquart said she’s also going to bring her positive attitude and winning spirit.
“I think I bring a very positive attitude and I like to win and I think that’s how their mentality is,” she said. “I think it’s going to be a pretty good season.”
Marquart also said she wants to work on possibly becoming a kindergarten teacher while at her new school.
Overall, she said the feelings that are going on right now are unbelievable.
“(College/life) goes by so fast, I can’t believe I’ve already graduated from (Williston State) and now I’m already moving on,” Marquart said. “It only seems like I just graduated from high school.”
When asked if she was nervous about her daughter moving to a different state to pursue her dream, Lambert said she’s more excited than nervous because it’s another adventure.
Lambert said she has been watching her daughter play since middle school and her daughter’s growth in the sport is incredible.
Marquart said her mom will be joining her on her journey to Kansas in August, and both she and her mom said the goal right now is to make sure the family sees at least one game or tournament.