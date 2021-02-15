The University of North Dakota women's basketball team (2-17, 2-11 Summit) dropped its final game of 2020-21 at a sold out Betty Engelstad Sioux Center as South Dakota (12-5, 8-2 Summit) rode Hannah Sjerven's hot hand to defeat the Fighting Hawks, 64-47.
Nine of UND's 12 players in the lineup scored on the night, led by Jaclyn Jarnot and Juliet Gordon, who both scored eight points with a pair of three-pointers to their register, according to a UND press release.
The Sjerven led Coyotes were outscored 24-3 by the Hawks bench. Sjerven finished with 24 points on 11-of-16 shooting with 10 rebounds.
After falling behind early, North Dakota rallied at the end of the first quarter with a 6-2 run to close the gap to five points at the end of the period, 16-11.
However, the Fighting Hawks could not sustain their offensive pace and precision as the Yotes led at halftime, 32-15.
"We never really found a rhythm to start the game offensively in that first half," said Interim Head Coach Mallory Bernhard in a press release. "We came out at the start of the third quarter and wanted to play with a little more pace to get that offensive spark and it worked for a bit with five quick points but we just couldn't keep that momentum going."
The Fighting Hawks spark came from the bench when Melissa Leet and Kacie Borowicz combined for a 7-2 run closed South Dakota's lead to 12 points with 2:23 left in the third quarter, 43-31.
Despite UND outscoring the Coyotes in the third quarter, its final push wasn't enough as South Dakota earned the series sweep.
With their home season now closed, the Fighting Hawks have shifted their focus to next week and Omaha, both of whom are competing for a Summit League Tournament berth next weekend.
The Fighting Hawks will close the regular season against the Mavericks on Feb. 19 and 20 at Baxter Arena in Omaha. Both games will tip off at 3 p.m.