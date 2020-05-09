On Saturday, May 9, former Tetons women's basketball player Jordan Kulczyk signed a National Letter of Intent to play for Presentation College, an NAIA school located in Aberdeen, South Dakota. The signing took place on the campus of Williston State College.
Kulczyk is the second member of the WSC women's basketball program to sign with a four-year university this offseason, joining Gabriella Capasso who signed with Division II Southwest Baptist University on April 27. A native of Glasgow, Montana, Kulczyk averaged 6.4 points and four rebounds per contest in 24 games for the Tetons during the 2019-2020 season.
Without the benefit of an on-campus visit, Kulczyk tells the Williston Herald that she took a virtual tour of Presentation College and felt the campus format was similar to WSC. Kulczyk, who plans to major in social work while minoring in sports psychology, reveals that Presentation head coach Nicole Bullock and assistant coach Aimee Burmester reached out early on during the recruitment process, making the decision that much easier for the former Teton.
"The coaching staff was very appreciative of me, and their academic program was a good fit for me as well," Kulczyk states. "I wasn't really looking at a whole lot of other schools, so Presentation was first option all along. Having a chance to play basketball at the next level is a great opportunity."