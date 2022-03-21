Kobe Fredland, a member of the Williston State College baseball team, committed to continue his college ball career at Campbellsville University.
Fredland, who is a third-year, right-handed pitcher for the Tetons, has been with Williston State through the COVID-19 pandemic and has had to “endure a lot,” according to the WSC Tetons website.
“The biggest highlight of his career thus far was the no hitter he threw in conference play last season against Lake Region State College on the road,” according to a press release on the website. “The outing came at a time where the Tetons were battling injuries and COVID-19. It gave the team a boost and they were able to save some pitching.”
Fredland will compete in the National Christian College Athletic Association in the Mid South Conference.
“We are always happy when players in our program get an opportunity to continue playing,” said head coach Mason Przybilla in a press release. “In this case, Kobe was able to find the home he felt was the best fit for him. We have high expectations for him as we move through the rest of the season.”
Campbellsville University is a private Christian university in Campbellsville, Kentucky.
Founded as Russell Creek Academy, a Baptist institution, the university currently enrolls more than 12,000 students and is open to students of all denominations.
Campbellsville teams are known as the Tigers and in 2018 they won the NCCAA National Championship.