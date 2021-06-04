Jolyssa Marquart, a sophomore at Williston State College and member of the volleyball team, has verbally committed to play at Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas starting in the fall 2021 semester.
Marquart committed on June 2.
“Jo has been with us for two years and we are excited to see where (Bethany College) takes her,” said volleyball head coach Chelsea Hinck. “She made the 2021 NJCAA ALL REGION XII Team and earned her place on the Dean’s List this season.”
Hinck said they are still waiting to see when she will sign her letter of intent.
Marquart was a defensive specialist for the Lady Tetons this year.
Out of 22 games played this season, she averaged 5.15 digs per set, according to the Williston State College Tetons website.
She averaged .10 kills per set, .31 assists per set, had 80 total attacks and 24 service aces this past season.
During her Williston State career, she played in 51 matches and had 191 sets, 72 service aces, 11 kills, 31 assists and 763 digs.
She also averaged 3.99 digs per set total and finished her career with a total of 83 points, according to the website data.
Marquart majored in physical therapy and said in her bio that the thing she likes the most about Williston State volleyball was the passion she shared with all her teammates.