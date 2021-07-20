Jared Ward is the new head coach for the Williston State College softball team.
Darin Krueger, the executive director for the Williston Parks and Recreation District, made the announcement at a July 20 Park Board of Commissioners meeting.
Krueger congratulated Ward as well as a few other employees who will be leaving or have left the park district for new titles elsewhere.
Ward is the fitness and wellness coordinator for Williston Parks.
According to the Williston Parks’ website, his specialties are athletic performance.
This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.