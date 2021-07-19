Tyler Jansen will return as goalie for the Williston State College hockey team.
This will be his second year as a Teton.
His return was announced on the team’s Twitter page on July 17.
This last season he played 17 games and his win-loss record is 7-9-1.
So far, the Tetons announced that five of its members from the 2020/2021 season will be returning for another year.
Additionally, the Tetons announced that 12 new members committed to play for the 2021/2022 season.
As of July 19, 2021 that means 17 members will be on the 2021/2022 roster.