2021 WSC HOCKEY | Tyler Jansen

Tyler Jansen, goalie for the Williston State Hockey team, catches the puck during a Feb. 10 home game against U-Mary.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

Tyler Jansen will return as goalie for the Williston State College hockey team.

This will be his second year as a Teton.

His return was announced on the team’s Twitter page on July 17.

This last season he played 17 games and his win-loss record is 7-9-1.

So far, the Tetons announced that five of its members from the 2020/2021 season will be returning for another year.

Additionally, the Tetons announced that 12 new members committed to play for the 2021/2022 season.

As of July 19, 2021 that means 17 members will be on the 2021/2022 roster.

