One of Williston State College’s finest will continue her volleyball career at the Division II level.

Isabel Evans recently signed her letter of intent to continue playing college volleyball at the University of Alaska Anchorage.

She’ll be playing at the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II level, and because of this and all her other accomplishments as a Lady Teton, the Herald named her Athlete of the Week.

Evans, a native of Corvallis, Montana, was a two-year starter for Williston State.

During her career at WSC, she was one of the top players for the Tetons, and that doesn’t even begin to explain how much of an incredible athlete she is.

Evans recorded a total of 344 kills, eight assists, 57 service aces, 76 digs, 61 block solos and 145 block assists during her tenure.

She also received awards and was ranked nationally for her kills and hitting percentage.

Evans was a great team-player and her motivation, focus and smile never faded when she was on the court.

Congratulations, Isabel, and best of luck at UAA!

