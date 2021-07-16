The Tetons will have three more familiar faces returning to play for the hockey team.
In addition to that, the team also added a new face to the roster.
Last season's captain Jake Huska, assistant captain Devonne Berry, and Kyle Barrett, who was one of the leaders in terms of most points received for the team, will all be returning for the 2021/2022 season.
At the same time, the team added newbie Alex Bailey from Crosby. Bailey is a forward and a defenseman.
Huska, Berry and Barrett are all returning for their second full year as Tetons.
According to the team's Twitter page, Huska played in 55 games and boasts 34 points.
Berry played in 20 games for a total of eight points, and Barrett played in 33 games and finished the season with 33 points.
Although the final roster isn't on the Teton's website, there is a schedule posted. The first hockey game of the season, as of July 16, will be on Oct. 22.
It will be a two-day circuit against Minot State University.
The first home game isn't until Nov. 3 when the Tetons host the University of Mary.