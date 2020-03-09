Despite a challenging season, Williston State College’s Teton hockey still came away with two history-making milestones for the program this past season.
Blake Zabinski, a 5-foot-10 forward hailing from Grand Forks, earned the honor of the highest scoring player in the program's nine-year history. Over three years, he earned a total of 104 points for WSC.
The North Dakota native has been playing hockey for 23 years and remembers his dad always taking he and his siblings skating at Grand Forks’ many outdoor rinks. When asked how it felt to become the school's highest scoring player, Zabinski humbly responded that he is sure someone will eventually break the record.
“Honestly, it’s nice knowing you had an impact even if it was a down year for us,” explained Zabinski. “Teton hockey is like a consistent family for me. I wouldn’t change my time here for the world. I often tell other guys you’re here for two years, and in that two years, you have to make the most of it.”
Currently pursuing an associate degree in applied science in business management, Zabinski ultimately wants to earn his bachelor’s in physical education with a minor in coaching. In addition to the forward’s triple digit record, Tetons' head coach, John Bowkus, recorded his 100th career win during the 2019-2020 campaign.
Finishing his sixth season with Teton hockey, Bowkus admitted the milestone felt a bit nerve-wracking.
“We are kind of at a disadvantage being a two-year program playing these four-year teams,” explained Bowkus. “I feel privileged knowing we’ve won this many games despite the obstacles.”
Since Bowkus started with the program in 2013-2014, WSC has transitioned from a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) affiliated team to one in the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) division.
“These past six years have been very successful for us as we’ve gone to either regionals or nationals every year minus this one,” stated Bowkus. “While this year was frustrating with a number of injuries and players missing, we have to take the good with the bad.”
In addition to the American and Canadian players, Teton hockey recruits from all around the world including New Zealand, Finland, and Germany. In fact, five WSC Players are transitioning to four-year programs at the University of Jamestown, the University of Utah, and the University of Nevada Las Vegas for the start of next season.
"While it’s hard to see these guys go knowing you get close to them after two years, they have to move on,” the Tetons' coach adds. “It’s part of the game and like anything else, you find ways to stay connected.”