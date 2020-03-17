On Tuesday, March 17, Williston State College announced that women’s basketball head coach Kia Herbel, has been relieved of coaching duties.
Herbel will continue to work at the college in the role of outreach coordinator. A search for a new women’s basketball coach at WSC will begin on Monday, March 23.
In 2019-2020, the Lady Tetons wrapped up the season with an overall record of 4-27, including just one conference win in 14 games. Meanwhile, Williston State College president John Miller cited competitive issues as the impetus for a change in leadership.
"I want to thank Kia for her commitment to Teton basketball over the past three years," Miller told the Williston Herald. "Ultimately, we want to position the women’s basketball program to be more competitive in the MonDak Conference, and in Division I NJCAA basketball, so we feel it is time for a change in direction."