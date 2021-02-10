The Feb. 10 Williston State College hockey game seemed to be in the bag for the Tetons as the third period neared an end.
They were up by two after a slow start to the game and with a minute left in regulation, it looked like it was over.
But, the University of Mary did something unexpected.
With 14 seconds left in the game the Marauders scored not once but twice, back-to-back, tying the game 2-2 and taking it into overtime.
In just a few short moments, a few short breaths, a few quick blinks, the Tetons found themselves in one hell of a game.
A Slow Beginning
The game started out with no complications, however a problem on the ice in the west goal crease forced both teams back into the locker room and briefly delayed the game.
When regulation resumed, both teams held each other scoreless all first period despite having plenty of chances to score.
At the end of the first period UMary had 17 shots on goal compared to Williston’s 10.
Momentum Builds
The Tetons found the back of the net first when Jackson Dodds scored with 7 minutes and 33 seconds left in the second period. He was assisted by Carson Arndt and Fox Dodds.
Neither team scored for the remainder of the second period and at the end Williston had 22 shots on goal and UMary had 41.
Unbelievable
The Tetons scored their second goal with just minutes left in the third period.
Cameron Maycock scored the goal and was assisted by Eric Moran and Kyle Barrett.
After the Tetons celebrated their second goal, University of Mary called a timeout with 57.5 seconds left.
Nobody knows what was said in that timeout, but whatever it was, it worked.
The Tetons called a timeout of their own with 34.1 seconds left in regulation and once they returned to the ice it seemed as though the game was over.
UMary, evidently, had different plans.
That was when they scored twice within seconds of each other and tied the game.
Nobody scored in overtime, but UMary bested Williston 1-0 in a shootout and won the game 3-2.
Overall
Wednesday’s game was the first one fans were allowed to attend this season. It was also the second time WSC played University of Mary this (spring) season.
The first time WSC played University of Mary was Jan. 13 and the Tetons walked away with a 10-1 loss.
The Tetons showed significant improvement, however, in Wednesday’s game.
This holds especially true by the way they were able to hold UMary scoreless for nearly the entire game.
Williston was coming off a three-game win before taking on UMary. However, the Tetons can turn things around in their favor when they take on U of MN-Crookston on Friday, Feb. 12 and Saturday, Feb. 13.
Both games are at home and fans will be allowed to attend (there is limited attendance and masks are required).