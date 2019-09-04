GRAND FORKS — When Bubba Schweigert was hired as the University of North Dakota head football coach around Christmas of 2013, he returned to a program coming off a 3-8 season and one struggling to find its Division I footing.
Schweigert not only had to rebuild the UND program, but he had to do it while the FCS superpower sat less than 75 miles away.
As UND searched for solid ground in the FCS, waded through a nickname transition and juggled conference affiliation, North Dakota State was in the middle of winning seven of the last eight national championships.
UND might have won five of the last six meetings with NDSU in the NCAA Division II days, but the FCS shadow has been cast long over the Red River Valley during Schweigert's time at the top in Grand Forks.
"The best thing you can do is do our thing and focus on us," said Schweigert, whose team will play the Bison for the first time since 2015 at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the Fargodome. "When it comes to recruiting, we're going to recruit the best recruits and best fits for our program. We're going to do things offensively, defensively and on special teams in the way that fits our personnel.
"Is it a challenge? Yeah, I think it creates some challenges, but we feel like we've made progress. You always want to make more progress but we focus on doing our things and doing it the way we want to do it."
In Schweigert's first three seasons at UND, he took that 3-8 program from 2013 and churned out seasons of 5-7 in 2014, 7-4 in 2015 and 9-3 in 2016.
The Fighting Hawks, who are 1-0 after a 40-point win over Drake in Week 1, are still searching for FCS stability. UND missed the playoffs each of the past two seasons.
UND and NDSU renewed its football rivalry for the first time in the Division I era on Sept. 9, 2015. NDSU held UND to just 61 total offensive yards and tallied 21 points in the second quarter to post a 34-9 win during Schweigert's second season as head coach at UND.
"That's some time ago," Schweigert said. "We don't have the same players. We were just getting started, coming off our first year. I think we had a lot of young players (in 2015). We didn't hand the ball to John (Santiago) much that game because we didn't know what we had yet.
"I just feel like at this point, we've learned a lot about our team and how we want to play. It'll be a challenge and a really big opportunity for us. But we really want to focus on us. We have 11 opportunities to build a resume. Last week was one. This week is one."