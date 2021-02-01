The North Dakota State University athletic department has developed new game day procedures in the interest of health and safety during the upcoming spring football season.
NDSU will limit spectator seating to 50 percent of capacity and accommodate NDSU season ticket holders, NDSU students, and player pass lists up to 9,500 spectators for the first home game Sunday, Feb. 21, against Youngstown State.
NDSU developed the game day procedures and worked with the Fargodome and Fargo Cass Public Health to mitigate risk for attendees.
Claim Your Tickets
Season ticket holders who opted in for the 2021 spring season will receive an email with instructions on how to claim their tickets and confirm their delivery method. The deadline to claim tickets is Monday, Feb. 8. NDSU offers mobile tickets for smartphones, print-at-home tickets, or will call pickup.
NDSU student tickets will be distributed through student government.
If available, additional single-game tickets will go on sale Monday, Feb. 15, for Team Makers members (not season ticket holders) and Wednesday, Feb. 17, to the public.
Tailgating and Reserved Parking
Tailgating will not be allowed in any parking lots while stadium capacity is less than 100 percent. There will be no recreational vehicles, buses or trailers allowed in the parking lots. Paid tailgating passes will be credited to the 2021 fall season.
Those with reserved parking passes for Fargodome Lot D or NDSU Lot R will retain their spots. Parking passes will be mailed to all pass holders that have paid for their season pass prior to Feb. 21 game.
General Parking and Stadium Entrance
All parking lots will open at 12 p.m. General admission parking in Fargodome lots B, C, E, F and G will be $5 per spot first come, first serve.
Those with game tickets in Sections 1-6 or Sections 24-34 should park on the east side of the Fargodome in lots B or C and enter through the north and east entrances.
Those with game tickets in Sections 7-23 should park on the west side of the Fargodome in lots E, F or G and enter through the south and west entrances.
Bags are discouraged, and patrons should be mindful of bag size restrictions outlined in the Fargodome event guidelines and policies. Metal detectors will continue to be used at all entrances.
To help alleviate crowding at entrances, stadium doors will open 30 minutes earlier than normal at 12:30 p.m. prior to the scheduled 2:30 p.m. kickoff for all four home games.
Masks and Physical Distancing
Masks will be required upon entering the Fargodome and must be worn throughout the duration of the game. For those that do not have a mask, one will be provided.
Failure to follow the directions of event personnel or failure to wear a mask (when not eating or drinking) could result in ticket revocation and the loss of ticket privileges in the future.
Usual season ticket locations may not be available for some ticket holders. Seating will be spaced out through all sections of the Fargodome in pods.
On the Concourse
Fargodome concession stands will be open with additional protection measures at each location, hand sanitizer will be available near entrances and restrooms, and floor stickers will provide guidance for fans to safely distance from others.
Game programs will not be available for sale, but a free digital game program will be accessible through the NDSU Athletics mobile app. The app is free to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play. A free roster card will be available for pickup at various locations around the concourse.
If You Can’t Go
If you have season tickets, but are unable to attend any games throughout the spring season, please consider transferring your tickets to another user in the NDSU Ticket Marketplace.
Fans who do not have tickets to the game may watch the game live on the NBC North Dakota television network or visit one of the many NDSU Team Makers preferred watch locations to support local businesses that support the Bison.
Radio coverage of the game will be available on the Peterson Farms Seed Bison Radio Network with 25 stations across North Dakota and Minnesota.