Williston State College women’s basketball program has added another player to its roster.
Bill Triplett, the team’s head coach, announced that he signed Hayley Macdonald announced on the team’s Facebook page on June 24.
Macdonald, a 5 foot 9 inch guard from Canberra, Australia, replaces Kaitlyn McColly who recently withdrew her commitment to WSC.
Triplett said McColly, who originally signed to play for the Tetons in April, decided to pursue a track career at a National Association for Intercollegiate Athletics school.
He did not specify what school she will be attending.
“We were sad to see McColly change her mind and choose track over basketball, but that's a sport that we don't offer at Williston State,” Triplett said. “We wish her the best.”
However, Triplett said he is excited to add Macdonald to the roster.
He said she is comfortable at playing point guard as well as a wing, and is currently averaging 23 points per game in the Canberra Premier League.
Not only that, but Macdonald was recently chosen the most valuable player of her team, he said.
“We are very excited about adding Hayley to our roster,” Triplett said. “She's a very good all around athlete that has excelled in basketball, volleyball, beach volleyball and softball in Canberra. I like the fact that she's been a multi-sport athlete and has been very good at all of them.”