Nelson Schiiler, former goaltender for the Williston State College hockey team, is transferring to Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa to continue his collegiate hockey career.
His transfer was originally announced on June 26 but the Tetons Hockey Twitter page shared news of it on July 23.
Schiiler, who is from Strathmore, Alberta, played his first and only season for the Tetons his freshman year.
During that time he picked up five wins in his debut collegiate season, playing in 15 games and posting a .872 save percentage, according to a press release from Waldorf University.
Eric Locke, the associate head coach for the Waldorf University team, said in a press release that Schiiler's addition to the their program is huge.
"Being able to bring in a goalie that has experience at the college level is going to greatly help our goaltending situation as we graduated three seniors last year," Locke said. "Nelson's experience and skill has us very excited for the future of our team's goaltending."
Schiiler is one of three goalies to be added to the Warriors' roster this year.