Kira Kristjanson, a sophomore at Williston State College and member of the volleyball team, asked if she could take pictures with her family and friends first before an interview on Thursday, May 13.
One-by-one she smiled and posed with her friends, her coaches and her family (grandparents and parents included) in front of the Teton Athletics backdrop just outside The Well.
Kristjanson had just signed the paperwork to continue her volleyball career at North Carolina Wesleyan College, and she was capturing the start of her next journey with the people who helped her get this far.
“So many people helped me along the way including Chelsea Hinck (WSC volleyball head coach). She’s been such a great coach and such a great mentor this whole time I’ve been here so a big thank you to her and a big thank you to my family for helping me and supporting me in this decision to go so far away,” she said.
For Kristjanson, the opportunity to be able to continue something she called a passion is great, but more than that she said it shows just how hard she worked.
She said when she started playing she worked her way up through the ranks, which took one very long but worth it process, one she didn’t see continuing in college.
In fact, she said at first she didn’t plan on playing volleyball in college or at Williston State for that matter.
Originally, the plan was to go to Montana State University in Bozeman, but after coaches sought after her because of her talents, that plan changed.
And when she picked Williston State and started attending, she said that’s when she realized volleyball was, and always will, be her passion.
“I wasn’t ready to quit (volleyball),” she said regarding her decision to play in college. “I love volleyball with every ounce of my body.”
North Carolina Wesleyan wasn’t her only offer, either.
She said there were a couple of different offers from around the country, but there was something about North Carolina that popped out to her.
“I’m ready to just take a new adventure and take a new step and just go across the country and go on a beach, that sounds nice,” she said laughing. “It’s about a 30-hour drive, but that’ll be fun.”
Kristjanson said she can’t wait to meet so many new people and experience a different way of life, not that she doesn’t love where she’s from of course.
“Living in Montana for pretty much my entire life, I love it, I love Montana so much, but part of me just wants to start fresh and start somewhere new, and make new experiences,” she said. “I’m super excited, it’s going to be a great experience for sure.”
She already has several goals in mind when she arrives in North Carolina.
Academically, she said she wants to major in psychology. Once she gets her bachelors, she said she wants to move on to continue her schooling.
Athletically, she said although it might be difficult at first since she’s a transfer student, she knows she wants to push through, put herself out there and be the most motivated and biggest leader on the court.
She also hopes to use her skills as a defensive specialist to help bring her new team to where it needs to be.
But when asked if she was scared about making this next move in her life, she shook her head and confidently said no.
“I’m a little nervous, obviously, because it will be so far away from home but I’m really just excited,” she said, smiling.