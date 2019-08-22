On Thursday, Aug. 22, Williston State College head baseball coach Mason Przybilla announced the addition of two former Coyote pitchers to his program.
Zach Carson and Jake Engen will both be taking their talents on the diamond over to the Tetons this coming spring. In 2019, Carson and Engen were part of a Williston Coyotes club who won a remarkable 22 games in a row, captured a WDA West Region Tournament title, and secured a fifth place finish at state.
Przybilla states that acquiring Carson and Engen was mutually a good fit for the program, as well as the student-athletes themselves. "I don't want to take too much credit because the biggest thing that I tell every recruit is that this has to be the best fit for them," Przybilla told Trending Topics News Radio. "We want to bring special people to Williston, and keep the people in Williston that are here currently."
With regards to having an impact on the field Przybilla says he loves Carson's demeanor on the mound. An aggressive mindset, combined with a consistent effort level leads the Tetons coach to believe Carson can be an immediate contributor. "If there is one word I can use to describe Zach, it would be 'competitor'. He constantly attacks the strike zone, and you can never tell if he is feeling down on himself," Przybilla shares. "He plays with great poise every time out."
As for Engen, coach Przybilla says he has great potential due to his positive attitude and willingness to learn. He credits the strong Coyote baseball program, led by head coach Aaron Finders, for preparing Carson and Engen to compete at the next level. "Under the right plan, the opportunities are limitless with Jake. I think coach Finders did some great work with these kids, and that has been crucial for their development," Przybilla continues.