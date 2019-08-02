As the North Dakota State Bison football team gears up for the opening of training camp on Friday, Aug. 2, a former Williston Coyote standout looks to make his presence felt on the NDSU gridiron.
Dylan Evans, a redshirt freshman defensive lineman, and 2018 graduate of Williston High School, is vying for a spot in the rotation for the two-time defending FCS national champions. Evans feels extremely confident that the time he spent last year on the Bison scout team will translate into a smooth transition when seeing live game action this year.
“I thought it was a good learning experience for me, especially since there is such great competition here,” Evans told the Williston Herald. “There was a great senior class here last year, and those players really showed me what it means to be a Bison.”
Looking to play the three technique along the interior of the NDSU defensive line, the Williston product made good use of his redshirt season by adding some extra bulk. These days, Evans says he tips the scales at 285 pounds, a 40-pound increase from his senior year with the Coyotes.
He states that the Bison strength and conditioning staff, led by Jim Kramer, the assistant athletic director for athletic performance, played a big role in developing his new and improved physique. “I spent a lot of time in the weight room, but the staff also helped me take care of my body by showing me a good diet plan and going over the importance of each meal.”
With regards to his on-field performance, Evans shares that the NDSU football program implements a point system during training camp. The purpose of the point system is to hold players accountable for their individual performances each practice. That being the case, the former Williston Coyote has a goal of attaining the most points within the defensive tackle unit this summer.
“I had the second most points during spring ball this year, so I want to build off of that in training camp. It’s all about staying healthy and doing my job to the best of my ability,” Evans adds.
Aside from playing for the Fargo based football powerhouse, Evans shares he has adjusted well to life on campus early in his college career. One of his best friends on the team happens to be fellow redshirt freshman Hunter Luepke. With both young men being avid fishing and hunting enthusiasts, Evans says the pair quickly established a nice bond.
“He’s my roommate and he is someone I can really trust because he always holds himself accountable,” Evans said of Luepke. “Hunter is a lot like me in that we both try to be the best at whatever we do.”
Although his life is completely immersed in college football these days, Evans admits he misses his friends, family and coaches back in Williston. In particular, the college lineman is quite thankful for the love and support he has received from his parents, Joseph and Amanda Evans, throughout his football journey.
“I wouldn’t have made it this far without them, they’ve done everything possible to keep me going and believing in the dream.”