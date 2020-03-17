Former North Dakota State baseball assistant coach Jeff Ditch unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, March 15. Ditch spent three seasons with the Bison from 2017-19.
The family is planning a small service for immediate family in the coming days. Due to public health concerns, the family will hold a larger service later in the spring or summer. Details of that service will be made available when they are arranged.
During his time at NDSU, Ditch coached five All-Summit League selections in three years. The Bison won a school record 19 Summit League games in his first season.
Prior to coming to NDSU, Ditch was the head coach for 11 seasons at Indiana University-Pennsylvania, where he is the all-time winningest coach in program history with 253 victories. Ditch helped 55 student-athletes at IUP earn Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference postseason honors, while a combined 51 team and individual school records were set under his guidance.
His Crimson Hawk teams also excelled in the classroom. Under Ditch’s watch, 299 student-athletes earned Dean’s List honors while 141 were named PSAC Scholar Athletes. Ditch had two PSAC top-10 award winners, two IUP Scholar Athletes and a CoSIDA Academic All-American. His 2014-15 team had a 3.21 GPA, including a 3.31 GPA in the fall semester.
Ditch also spent time as an assistant coach at Young Harris College, St. Cloud State, West Virginia, Cincinnati and Penn State. Ditch helped lead Penn State to the 1996 Big Ten Championship.
In his 27 years of coaching college baseball, he coached 117 players who were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft, with 13 former players making it to the big leagues.
Ditch graduated from Valley City State University in 1989 with a double major in math and physical education and an athletic coaching minor.