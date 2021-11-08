The University of North Dakota football and hockey teams had successful weekends.
Here's a look at how they did.
Football
The University of North Dakota football team (4-5, 2-4 MVFC) won 24-21 over Youngstown State (2-6, 1-5 MVFC) on Saturday, Nov. 6.
At first, the Fighting Hawks trailed by two scores with 10 minutes left in the game, but they scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter for the win. Tommy Schuster led the offense with 191 yards through the air and two TD passes, going 23-for-35 passing.
Bo Belquist was the favorite target with nine grabs for 52 yards, including a nine-yard touchdown catch.
Brock Boltmann was the next most productive receiver, hauling in five receptions for 69 yards.
Garett Maag also had a touchdown grab to go with three receptions for 28 yards.
Otis Weah led UND on the ground with 14 rushes for 90 yards, including the 43-yard game-winning touchdown run with 4:05 left in regulation to give the Hawks the victory. Isaiah Smith also spent time in the backfield and put up 30 yards on six carries. Sixteen Hawks had at least one tackle on the day.
They were led by Jordan Canady and Devon Krzanowski with 10 and nine tackles, respectively. Marcus Vaughn-Jones put an end to one YSU drive with an interception. C.J. Siegel, Jaxson Turner and Ben McNaboe all racked up at least 1.0 sack.
Next up for the Hawks is a Nov. 13 home game against Illinois State University.
Hockey
The University of North Dakota hockey team walked away with two wins over the weekend.
The Fighting Hawks defeated the Denver Pioneers 4-1 on Saturday and 3-1 on Friday.
The two wins gave the Fighting Hawks sole possession of first place in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference with 6 points as they were the only team in the league to gather a pure sweep on opening weekend.
UND (2-0 league, 6-3 overall) outshot Denver (0-2 NCHC, 4-4 overall) 28-22.
Denver had a 32-27 edge in faceoffs with Jake Schmaltz and Louis Jamernik best for UND, winning six of 11.
Gaber led the Hawks in shots on goal with five while defensemen Chris Jandric and Cooper Moore led the team in blocked shots with five and four respectively.
UND was credited with 20 blocked shots in front of Driscoll compared to 6 blocks for Denver.
After Denver pulled goalie Chrona for an extra attacker with 3:49 left in the game, the Pioneers never got a single shot on goal during that closing span.