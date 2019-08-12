GRAND FORKS, N.D. - In its first test of the preseason, the University of North Dakota attack peppered the University of Manitoba with 10 shots on goal to defeat the Bisons in an exhibition tilt, 4-1.
In the fifth minute off a corner kick, Megan Wright sent the ball to Olivia Knox, who put the Fighting Hawks on top of Manitoba, 1-0. UND had a defensive lapse in the 23rd minute as the Bisons' Stefanie Young scored on a loose ball after a Hailey Lavarias blocked shot found itself at her foot.
With minutes waning in the first half, North Dakota took advantage of another corner kick as freshman Lexi Miller scored the go-ahead goal from classmate Bailey McNitt, 2-1. The touch was the first of Miller's career as she had only stepped onto the pitch seconds earlier.
In the 55th minute, Wright swept a penalty kick into the back of the net after being tackled in the 18-yard box. Cassie Giddings tallied the final Fighting Hawks score in the 89th minute of action after playing the final 21 minutes of the contest.
UND will play one final exhibition match on Friday, Aug. 16 at 11 a.m., when it hosts Viterbo at Bronson Field.