With six competitions to hone their craft, the University of North Dakota men's and women's track and field programs will compete in the 2020 Summit League Indoor Track and Field Championships, presented by the U.S. Air Force Special Warfare in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
The two-day competition will begin on Friday, Feb. 28, and conclude Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Lutheran Health Fieldhouse. With five competitions since Jan. 25, the Fighting Hawks have placed 24 student-athletes in the top-10 of The Summit League's performance list, including 10 in the top five.
Junior Lucy Steinmeyer highlights the UND performance list, entering the championship with the fastest time in the 400-meters (55.44) in the Summit League.
Amongst the 24 student-athletes is the Summit League's reigning field athlete of the week, Makala Keefe. The senior won the weight throw competition at the UND Tune-Up with a toss of 61-10.25, the second-best mark in North Dakota history. Keefe's honor was the first of her career and the first for UND this season.
En route to the Summit League Championship, North Dakota recorded 31 top-10 marks and four new school records. Adam Mehr's school record mark in the weight throw (65-9.5, 20.05m) ranks him fourth in the league, while Jack Vetsch's 4,794 points in the heptathlon give him the fifth-highest total entering Friday.
In addition, Erin Brown's record time of 8.54 in the 60-meter hurdles ranks her fourth in the event while North Dakota's time in the women's distance medley relay, 11:43.73, was the fastest in the Summit League this season.
The Fighting Hawks deepest competition fields are in the women's high jump and women's mile where three student-athletes have posted top-10 marks in the conference this season.