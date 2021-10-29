The University of North Dakota volleyball team set season-highs during its five-set game against Western Illinois on Thursday, Oct. 28.
Yet, despite the 74 kills, 64 assists and 118 digs, the Fighting Hawks dropped a 3-2 match (24-26, 30-28, 25-22, 20-25, 13-15) to the Leathernecks at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.
According to a press release from the University of North Dakota Athletics Department, seven UND players set career-highs.
Lexi Ahrens led all players with a career-best 25 kills, and McCallister Gayle also chipped in a career-high 13 kills, four digs and the first service ace of her collegiate career.
Madi Hart was the top defensive player in the match with a career-best 39 digs.
Elizabeth Norris notched her third double-double of the year with a career-high 17 digs while dishing out 25 assists.
“As a team, North Dakota built a wall at the net with a 23-13 blocking advantage, six of those being assisted rejections from Ashlyn Olson setting a new career best in blocking assists,” according to the press release.
Additionally, Olson added a career tying 11 kills on the night, while Kelly Wahl pitched in double digit kills with 11.
Julz Carlat rounded out the career day for UND with four kills and eight digs.
Maddy Hornyak had two assists, good for a career-high, while also putting down five kills in the match.
Despite the result, North Dakota held the edge in the statistical categories of points (90-81), kills (74-67), total blocks (13-8) and assists (64-62).
Western Illinois claimed the advantage in the statistical category of service aces (6-3) and digs (122-118).