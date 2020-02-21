Only seven days away from its championship season, the University of North Dakota will begin final preparations for the Summit League Indoor Track and Field Championship when it hosts the UND Tune-Up at the High Performance Center on Saturday, Feb. 20. Fans can also follow live results on HerosTiming.com.
The women's weight throw, long jump and pole vault competitions will start the field events at 10 a.m., while the starter's gun will fire at noon for the women's 60-meter hurdles to start the running events.
While the throwers group took last weekend off, the distance runners and select athletes will rest in the regular-season finale. Following suit with the men's and women's basketball team, North Dakota will also compete against North Dakota State this weekend.
The distance crew closed its regular season on a high note at the SDSU Classic, setting a new school record in the women's distance medley relay and nearly setting it on the men's side as well. Erica Eades recorded her first sub-2:11 mark in the 800-meters with a 2:10.31 to move up to second all-time in the event while Madison Overby improved to third in North Dakota's record book in the mile with an impressive 4:54.24.
The sprinters also showed impressively in Brookings as Erin Brown smashed her school record in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.54 seconds. Meanwhile, Maddie Jerome moved into the top-10 in the 600-meters, and Lucy Steinmeyer won the 400-meters to round out the group.
In the field, Austin Wolf reached new heights in the high jump with his 6'8.75 clearance to finish second in the event, to improve his fourth-highest mark in program history.
The University of North Dakota will open its championship season next weekend when it competes in The Summit League Championship on Feb. 28 and 29 at Purdue Fort Wayne.