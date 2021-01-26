Fans are still not allowed to attend Williston State College home games, including the first home games of the season for men's and women's basketball and volleyball.
However, according to a press release from the athletic department, the attendance status is expected to change starting in February.
"This is something looked at on a consistent basis and we are hopeful that we be able to have a limited number of fans at all Teton Athletic home events starting on Feb. 1," the press release read. "Thanks for understanding and we appreciate your unwavering support of Teton Athletics."
The Williston State College men's and women's basketball teams and volleyball team will host their first home games of the season this week.
Men's and women's basketball already hosted North Dakota State College of Science on Monday, Jan. 25, but will also host United Tribes Technical College on Thursday, Jan. 28.
Women's basketball will play at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday followed by men's basketball at 7:30 p.m.
The volleyball team will open its long awaited season at home against Bismarck State College at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29.
There are still live streaming options available for all games (including hockey games), and those links can be found on wsctetons.com or the Tetons' social media pages such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Twitch.