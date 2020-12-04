Fan attendance at home North Dakota State University men’s and women’s basketball games will be limited to 1,000 people, according to a press release on the university’s website.
The limit to 1,000 fans will start on Dec. 16, when the women’s basketball team hosts North Dakota.
For the women’s team’s first three home games, which were played on Dec. 2, Dec. 5 and Sunday, Dec. 6, there were no fans allowed beyond the team pass list for family members.
Once fans are able to attend games, seating will be general admission and limited to designated, socially distanced areas. On top of that, masks will be required for all in attendance.
Tickets for the single women’s game Dec. 16 vs. North Dakota will be $13, and tickets for all doubleheader dates in January and February will be $21 – good for admission to both games of the doubleheader. Admission remains free for NDSU students, according to the release on the NDSU Athletics website.
Here is a breakdown of when tickets will go on sale for the teams’ home games:
Game Date On-Sale Date
Dec. 16 (W) Friday, Dec. 4 (8 am CT)
Jan. 8 (DH) Friday, Jan. 1 (8 am CT)
Jan. 9 (DH) Friday, Jan. 1 (8 am CT)
Jan. 22 (DH) Friday, Jan. 1 (8 am CT)
Jan. 23 (DH) Friday, Jan. 1 (8 am CT)
Feb. 5 (DH) Friday, Jan. 29 (8 am CT)
Feb. 6 (DH) Friday, Jan. 29 (8 am CT)
Feb. 19 (DH) Friday, Jan. 29 (8 am CT)
Feb. 20 (DH) Friday, Jan. 29 (8 am CT)
Current season ticket holders (Mondays of the on-sale week) and Team Makers (Wednesdays of the on-sale week) will have pre-sale dates available in advance of the general public on-sale dates listed above.
Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase online in advance of games at GoBison.com/tickets. Because there is limited availability, tickets may not be available on game days.
In the release, NDSU Athletics said it will continue to monitor university, city and state guidelines and recommendations, and adjust accordingly.