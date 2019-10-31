In her freshman season at the University of Mary, Watford City High School alumnus Kayla Ogle is already making her presence felt at the collegiate level.
On Saturday, Oct. 26, Ogle recorded a second place finish at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Championships, and helped the University of Mary Marauders to their fourth straight conference crown. In addition to placing second, Ogle was also named the NSIC Newcomer of the Year in cross country.
As Ogle told the Williston Herald, she admits experiencing plenty of nerves before one of the biggest meets of her career to this point. However, with the help of her teammates, she was able to block out those uneasy feelings and focus on the task at hand.
“This is a great team, and we are basically like a family, always there to support one another,” Ogle states. “We push each other to get better every day, and it really helps a lot.”
In addition to crediting her teammates for creating a winning culture, Ogle believes much of her success is due to University of Mary head coach and Williston native Dennis Newell. The freshman standout states that coach Newell instilled the confidence necessary to maximize her own running potential.
“I honestly didn’t know what I could accomplish as an athlete, and I certainly never knew I could take second at the conference championship,” Ogle adds. “But Dennis kept telling me I could be in the top three, so I just put all my trust in him.”
Not only is Ogle surrounded by great teammates and a supportive coach, but her two younger sisters are also cross country enthusiasts. Hayley and Jaelyn, are both currently running for the Watford City Wolves. While Hayley, a junior, recently took second place in Class A state competition, Jaelyn, a freshman, finished fourth place overall for the Wolves.
With the college cross country season still in progress, Ogle, a Washington State native, says her next goal is to become an All-American this year. In order to accomplish this goal, she will need to finish inside the top 40 at nationals. She believes there is a great opportunity for her to make this goal a reality based on the winning culture on campus.
“One of the main reasons I came to Bismarck was because of the great cross country tradition they have here. I wanted to be a part of this program because I know these athletes here will push me to be the best, and I also want to help them achieve even more, so we motivate one another and I think it’s a great fit,” Ogle continues.