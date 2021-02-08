Ethan Decker, a former Williston Trinity Christian School sprinter, placed second in the 60-meter dash at the North Dakota State University Bison Open Track Meet Feb. 5 in Fargo.
Decker, a freshman running for the University of Mary, was fourth in the prelims with a time of 7.11 seconds, then ran 7.03 seconds in the finals to place second.
Thomas Dietel of St. Paul Concordia won the race in seven seconds.
Ten teams from a mix of Division 1 and Division 2 schools, competed in the indoor meet.
Decker was an All-State athlete in the 100 and 200 dashes multiple times when running for the Crusaders.
Overall, the University of Mary men's track and field team posted three first place finishes and several other top five finishes at the Bison Open.
According to a press release from the university, Dillon Kovash led the way for UMary with a personal-best effort in the pole vault.
The junior cleared the bar at 4.55 meters to win the event, besting his previous top mark by 0.19 meters, established last season at the same Bison Open.
Astley Davis produced the meet's top mark in the triple jump reaching 13.77 meters. He also claimed fourth in the long jump (6.56m) to lead the Marauders in both jumping events.
Freshman Isaac Huntington produced his collegiate personal record in taking the 400 meter title when he was clocked in 50.48 seconds.
The Marauders also had a big day in the 200 meter dash.
Jeremiah Morrissette claimed second place in a tight finish as his time of 22.48 was just .06 seconds shy of the leader.
Logan Myers was right behind in third place at 22.65 seconds and Huntington was fifth (22.82).
Several other Marauders also had Top 5 finishes at the Bison Open including Decker.
The others were:
- Guillermo Fregosa finished fourth in the 1000 meter run (2:36.47)
- Jesse Kaas (8:32.22) and Dawson Strom (8:35.45) went 4-5 in the 3000 meter run
- Hayden Von Wald was fifth in the long jump (6.46m)
- Isaiah Richards hit 12.73 meters in the triple jump to place 5th
The Marauders compete at home in the Marauders Winter Festival and at South Dakota State's Indoor Classic in Brookings, SD, on Saturday, Feb. 13.