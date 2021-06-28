Williston’s Dylan Borseth will continue his college hockey career at the University of Minnesota Crookston starting fall 2021.
Borseth, who was No. 5 and a forward on the Williston State College hockey team, committed to be a Golden Eagle earlier this month.
The announcement was made on the Williston State College men’s hockey team Twitter page on June 26.
Playing high school hockey at Williston High School and two years at Williston State, Borseth will bring an extensive resume with him as he heads to Minnesota.
On top of that, he is in the top 10 for all-time points at Williston State.
During his tenure at Williston State he boasted 25 goals with 36 assists for a total of 61 points.
The Golden Eagles kick off their season on Oct. 15 when they host Saint John’s University for three days of games.