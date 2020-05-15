Brooklyn Douglas, a former Williston Coyote two-sport athlete, will be moving on to play basketball for the Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears, an NAIA university located in Billings, Montana.
The WHS senior closed out her high school hoops career by posting a team leading 10.2 points per contest, and also averaged 4.5 rebounds through 23 games in 2019-2020. In addition to her skills in basketball, Douglas played for the Williston Coyotes' varsity volleyball squad. While she admits she will miss competing in volleyball, Douglas shares that she simply had a stronger interest in basketball.
"I think I've always been set on playing basketball in college, so I don't think it was that hard of a decision to make," Douglas told the Williston Herald. "I'll definitely miss volleyball, but I think I want to focus on basketball for now."
While a number of high school student-athletes have not had an opportunity to make a campus visit due to the coronavirus pandemic, Douglas said her visit to Rocky Mountain took place months before pandemic restrictions went into effect. Although the former Coyote was considering attending other schools, the rapport Douglas had already built with the current coaching staff, as well as with the returning players, made joining the Battlin' Bears an easy decision.
"I went for my campus visit before the basketball season even started. I visited the school and coaches, and actually got to practice with the team while I was there," Douglas adds. "They were welcoming when I practiced with them, and super hard working. I just felt like I would fit in really well there. When it came down to deciding and weighing everything out, I definitely wanted to choose Rocky Mountain."
Also a WHS honor student, Douglas plans to major in biology while in college, and aspires to one day work in the medical field. At the collegiate level, she says one of the most exciting part about continuing her athletic career lies in meeting challenges which will help her grow as a player and meet new people.
"I'm a little nervous to move to a new place because because I've lived here my whole life, but I'm so excited for new adventures and all the new friends I'll meet," Douglas says.
Meanwhile, the graduating senior acknowledges she will miss the bond which was built with other members of the Coyotes basketball program. In particular, Douglas is very fond of former Williston head coach Luanne Axelson, who recently stepped after four seasons with the program. Williston's leading scorer this past season credits Axelson with helping her evolve as both a player, and as a young adult.
"I had a great team and a lot of us has been playing together since traveling ball when we were younger," Douglas continues. "I'll definitely miss them, they were the best part of this season for sure."