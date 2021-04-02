Bill Triplett, the head coach for the Williston State College women’s basketball team, said even though the team lost the semifinal game against Miles Community College, they felt like they won the season.
The Lady Tetons ended their season after losing 91-73 to MCC on Thursday, April 1 but despite the loss Triplett said there were more positive things that came out of the season that the team can be proud of.
“That final talk of the year is kind of tough sometimes,” Triplett said. “I told them, ‘You don’t know how long an old coach like me is going to coach and this is one of my happier seasons.’ And I was happy with the team and going forward if it was the last game that some of those kids are going to play then they can really look back and be proud of it.”
After the game, Triplett said he talked to his team about who they are as people and how proud he is of how they represented Williston State.
“I’ve had compliments from the restaurants we stopped at and the hotels we stayed at about their conduct and how nice they are and that they’re just a great bunch of kids,” he said.
Then, he talked about basketball and just how much they improved in one season.
He said each and every player deserves credit for having such a successful season because everyone worked hard to be a part of something.
The team worked through adversity from dealing with nine canceled games to dealing with COVID-19 cases, wearing masks all the time and social distancing and despite it all they still made it to the postseason.
That, in itself, is something to be proud of.
As for the game, Williston State had some big performances from multiple players that kept them in the game.
Sydney Labatte and Keeley Tini both led the Lady Tetons with 18 points each. Labatte’s 18 points were her season high, and Tini was one rebound away from a double-double.
Brooklyn Douglas, who has been on a roll during the last stretch of the season, had another great game, scoring 12 points and making three three-point shots.
Also, Grace Lupumba had a big game off the bench for Williston State and recorded a triple-double. She finished the game with exactly 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Triplett said she played good.
But then she got hurt.
While playing, Lupumba hurt her back and Triplett said following the game the immediate thing the team cared about was her.
“We had to get her taken care of,” Triplett said. “She didn’t even make it to the locker for 20 minutes (following the game). Her health was the number one thing.”
Then, Jazzmyne Kailahi-Fulu only had six points, but she also got into foul trouble and wasn’t able to play a lot.
“She sat most of the first half and that hurt (the team),” Triplett said.
The Lady Tetons had some good scoring, but Miles CC’s leading scorers had big games and carried the Lady Pioneers to the win.
Rebekah Dallinger led all scorers with 32 points, Lili Long had 21 points and Jana Conejero had 18 points. Combined, those three accounted for 71 of Miles CC’s 91 points, and no other Lady Pioneer player had more than six points.
Even though Miles CC had the advantage in most statistics, Williston State fared well. Overall, Williston State shot better from the field (45.2 percent to 43.9 percent).
The Lady Tetons also only trailed in rebounds by five (42-37) and assists by four (17-13).
However, despite how the season ended, Triplett said he is proud of how his team played.
“In the back of their minds, they’re pretty happy about how the season finished,” Triplett said. “They had a great second half of the year.”