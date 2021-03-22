Everything has been going right for the Williston State men's basketball team as of late, as the Tetons were riding a five-game win streak into the last portion of games this season.
Williston State has been hot during the streak, shooting well across the board and getting good wins, but Dawson Community College came along and was able to cool off the Tetons just enough for an 84-79 win on Saturday, March 20.
The Tetons still played great in the game overall, but the Buccaneers played just as great and squeaked out the win.
Caleb Johnson has been one of Williston State’s top scorers all season, but he had his best game of the season and continued a scoring streak of double-digit games (now up to 12 games).
Johnson led all scorers in the game with a season-high 27 points. On top of his scoring streak, his 27 points means that he still only has one game this season where he scored less than 10 points. Johnson also finished the game with nine rebounds, just one shy of a double-double.
The second-highest scorer in the game was also a Williston State player, as Beni Fungula scored 20 points, the third-most in a single game for him this season.
Jalen Dearring finished the game as the only other Teton in double figures for scoring, adding 12 points.
Jasha’Jaun Downey, who has been solid off the bench for Williston State, added nine points, and also off the bench, Nathaniel Powell and Adreone Sprinkles added two points and one point, respectively.
Rounding out the starting lineup, Mabeny Naam and Alonzo Linton added four points. Linton has been scoring in large quantities during the five-game win streak, but he finished the game Saturday shooting 2-of-10, an off game for the Tetons’ leading scorer.
As a team, the Tetons didn’t play bad at all. Overall, they shot 45.3 percent, including 41.2 percent from three-point range. At the free throw line, Williston State made 14 of its 21 attempts.
If anything, Williston State’s shooting percentages are also a testimony to how well the Buccaneers shot. Dawson CC shot 51.5 percent overall, though the Buccaneers shot a bit worse from three-point range than the Tetons did, finishing with a 35 percent performance.
Dawson CC also only made nine of its 16 free throw attempts, so the two-point shooting really helped the Buccaneers.
Williston State also trailed in other statistical categories, but the margins were very small.
Dawson CC led Williston State in rebounding 38-35, in assists 16-14 and in steals 12-10.
Despite the loss, Williston State’s 11-8 record is good enough to finish the regular season with a positive record. After Dawson CC, the last games for the Tetons are against Bismarck State College and Miles Community College.
Williston State is a combined 2-2 against those teams, with wins against each of them.