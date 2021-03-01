Both basketball teams at Williston State College were riding high after their most recent wins, but both teams lost matchups with Dawson Community College on Sunday, Feb. 28.
Here is a breakdown of how the teams played in the losses.
Men’s Basketball
The Tetons were close to extending a winning streak to beyond just one game, but they fell short in a 64-61 loss on Sunday.
Williston State’s starters carried a majority of the workload on offense, scoring 52 of the team’s 61 points (85.2 percent).
Leading the way is a familiar name, Alonzo Linton, who had a big game and scored 25 points on 8-of-19 shooting, including 6-of-10 on three-point shots. His 25 points were the game-high.
Caleb Johnson scored the second-most points for the Tetons, adding 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting.
Nathaniel Powell was the only other Teton in double figures, adding 10 points. He also tied for the game-high with 12 total rebounds. Off the bench, Trae Hugs added three points and Adreone Sprinkles added six points.
The statistics reflect how close the game was, as Dawson CC had a big advantage in rebounding, but Williston State had an advantage in overall team assists and steals.
Linton made a three-point shot with 31 seconds left to make the score 64-61, and the Tetons had a couple chances to tie the game but weren’t able to.
With 11 seconds left, Beni Fungula missed a three-point shot that would have tied the game, and as time expired, Linton missed a three-point shot as well.
The next game is on the road on Wednesday, March 3 against Miles Community College.
Women’s Basketball
The Lady Tetons were especially riding high after a three-game win streak, but it was ended by Dawson CC in a 78-56 loss.
Even more so than the men’s team, the Lady Teton starters did a lot of the scoring with little help from the bench.
Keeley Tini and Jazzmyne Kailahi-Fulu were the leading scorers once again for Williston State; Tini scored 19, the most by any player in the game, and Kailahi-Fulu scored 15, tied for the second-most by any player in the game.
Makia Remus and Sydney Labatte each scored eight points as well, and Laia Balcells Niubo scored two points to round out the starting five. Off the bench, Brooklyn Douglas and Grace Lupumba each scored two points, but that was all the bench production Williston State got.
Ten players scored for Dawson CC, and four of them scored in double figures. Dawson CC also had 30 of its points come from the bench.
The women’s team will also play Wednesday against Miles Community College.