ST. LOUIS - North Dakota State linebacker Jabril Cox, safety James Hendricks, defensive end Derrek Tuszka and punter Garret Wegner named to the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason defense Wednesday, July 31, by a vote of the league's coaches, media and sports information directors.
Cox, a junior from Kansas City, Missouri, was the MVFC Defensive Player of the Year in 2018 and was fourth in the voting for the Buck Buchanan Award, presented to the FCS defensive player of the year. Cox led the Bison defense and ranked 10th in the MVFC with 91 total tackles while finishing with 9.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, four interceptions, three breakups and seven quarterback hurries.
Hendricks, a senior from Bemidji, Minnesota, was a second team All-MVFC selection last year. He made 49 tackles and ranked third in the league with 14 passes defended including five interceptions.
Tuszka, a senior from Warner, South Dakota, was an honorable mention to the All-MVFC team in 2018. He had 48 tackles and was second among Bison players with 12.0 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks, which ranked seventh in the league.
Wegner, a junior from Lodi, Wisconsin, was a first team All-MVFC pick last year and third team All-America by STATS FCS and the Associated Press. He ranked second in the league and 11th in the FCS averaging 43.0 yards per punt and had a league-best 27 punts inside the 20-yard line.
Meanwhile, NDSU defensive lineman Cole Karcz earned honorable mention. North Dakota State is scheduled to open the 2019 season against Butler University at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Target Field in Minneapolis.