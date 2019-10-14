FARGO — There is value in being available, especially in a rough game like football. If you can stay on the field, you will get chances. And when you get chances, you'd best take advantage of them.
Bison fans, let us introduce to the walking, talking, running and blocking epitome of that adage. His name is Adam Cofield, wearing No. 18 for North Dakota State's unbeaten football team.
Cofield was one storyline of many during NDSU's 46-14 beatdown of Northern Iowa on Saturday at the Fargodome, the second consecutive game in which the Bison's dominance over the 10th-ranked team in the Football Championship Subdivision was enough to raise questions about the separation between No. 1 and No. 10.
Mercy on the team coming to Fargo next week, Missouri State, which is decidedly not the 10th-best team in the country. The 1-4 Bears were trounced 45-10 by South Dakota on Saturday.
Cofield had his first 100-yard game as a Bison against the allegedly stout Northern Iowa defense, going for 104 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. He was a key part of a 492-yard offensively performance by the Bison against a Panthers defense ranked ninth in total defense in FCS.
Cofield, and every other offensive skill player on NDSU, correctly gives credit to the Bison's massive and talented offensive line. But given his chances, Cofield took advantage.
His 37-yard TD run midway through the fourth quarter was the day's deserved exclamation point, giving the Bison a 39-14 lead against a Northern Iowa defense that looked whipped and withered. Kobe Johnson's 50-yard scoring sprint late in the game, as impressive as it was, should've elicited more sympathy than anything else. The Panthers were done.
"He runs extremely hard. He's physical. ... His feet have improved so much. The ability to make cuts, to make people miss. He used to be just a north and south runner and now he's making people miss," Bison head coach Matt Entz said of Cofield. "He hits the hole, has great knee drive, he's not getting tackled by the shoestrings like we used to see. You have to wrap him up and secure the tackle."
Cofield is a 5-foot-11, 202-pound bulldozer from Lee's Summit, Mo. He's still only a junior, even if it seems he's been around longer than that.
Part of that familiarity is that, as referenced earlier, he's always available. After a knee injury ended his redshirt freshman season after six games, Cofield's been the only Bison running back to play in every game the last two seasons. That's 21 games and counting, knock on wood, at a position where players take a licking and often don't keep on ticking.
The horses of last year's 15-0 national champion, Bruce Anderson and Lance Dunn, both missed games their senior year. Stud-in-waiting Seth Wilson is out this season with a knee injury. The presumed starter this year, Dimitri Williams, was injured in the second game and finally returned to the field against Northern Iowa — for one carry. The electric Ty Brooks has missed time his sophomore and junior seasons.
Cofield's signature is his steadiness. If Brooks and Johnson will bring the dome crowd to its feet by bursting through the line at top speed, Cofield will grind out the tough yards between the tackles. He breaks tackles, gets extra yards and always seems to be falling forward as he's going down.
"He's a little thicker back, a little stronger, a little more stout than some of our other guys," Entz said. "He's a solid back."
While Cofield started the season fourth on the Bison's depth chart behind Williams, Brooks and Johnson — it looked like he was going to assume a similar second-half mop-up role similar to last season — Williams' injury opened the door to a regular spot in the running back rotation. He's started four games in Williams' absence.
"When you get an opportunity, you have to make the most of it," Cofield said. "That's what I want to do."
He's succeeding. Entz pointed out Cofield's importance in pass protection and the Bison threw him a middle screen in the second quarter that went for seven yards, but was one step from going for 53 yards and a score.
But more than that, Cofield has become a dependable runner on key third-and-short situations. He got the ball on fourth-and-1 from the UNI 20, when Entz made the decision to go for it to try and drop the hammer on the Panthers. Cofield picked up three yards for the first down, ripped off a 16-yard run on the next play and then grinded into the end zone from the 1 for a touchdown.
At 32-14, it was safe to call the game over with 12:53 left in the fourth quarter.
"He's a talented dude, a really smart dude," Bison quarterback Trey Lance said. "A leader in the that running back room. He learned from some great backs like Bruce and Lance last year. He's done a great job of keeping the young guys, guys like Kobe, right."
If it felt like a long time coming to have a breakout game, the reserved Cofield wasn't letting on.
"All through fall camp I just kept pressing and working hard," Cofield said. "Like I said, when you get an opportunity you have to make the most of it."
It helps to always be available.