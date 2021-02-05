A rough start to open the season continued for the Williston State college volleyball team, as the Tetons dropped a pair of games this week to Dawson Community College.
Here is a breakdown of each game and what’s coming up for Williston State.
Feb. 2- Dawson Community College 3, Williston State College 1
Despite the loss, the Tetons were able to get their first set win of the season, after previously being shut out in the first two games of the season.
The game was close throughout the contest, with only one set being won by 10 or more points.
Dawson CC won the first set 25-15 and took the second set by a close 25-20 score.
Williston State broke through and finally got that first set win of the season in the third set, taking it 26-24.
Although the Tetons were able to stave off the loss briefly with the set win, they were not able to keep any momentum for the fourth set, losing 25-16.
Dawson CC presented a strong attack in the game that gave the Tetons some trouble. Overall, Dawson CC recorded 46 kills, with two players recording 17 and 10 kills individually.
On top of that, Dawson CC also played good defense, recording 39 digs to give themselves more chances and keep the plays alive.
Feb. 3- Dawson Community College 3, Williston State 0
It was another close day for the Tetons, as they lost each set by fewer than nine points, including two sets that they lost by five or fewer points.
But once again, they could not get enough momentum on their side to get over the hump and avoid the shutout.
Dawson CC took the first set 25-17, but Williston State was able to inch closer and closer for the final two sets, losing 25-20 and 25-22.
Williston State was able to keep Dawson CC’s attack in check a little better in this game, as Dawson CC recorded 36 kills, but once again, the defense recorded 39 digs to deny Williston State some ticks on the scoreboard.
Dawson CC had a fair amount of depth in its attack, but in this game, only one player recorded double-figure kills.
The Tetons are now on a four-game losing streak to start the season and have been shut out in three of the four games, but they have shown some good things thus far.
Of course, getting the first set won is always a nice milestone for each season, but the Tetons have shown that they can play well late in games.
In three of the four games so far, the Tetons have done better in the last two sets of the game, meaning they have good endurance and are able to pick things up when down.
That means, though, that the thing they will have to work on is getting the upper hand right away instead of dropping the first set.
The Tetons won’t be back home until Wednesday, Feb. 10, but if they can get one or two road wins in the meantime, it can create some momentum for them going forward.