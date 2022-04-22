Clayton McAllister, who has been a solid player for the Tetons so far this season (especially at the plate), announced his commitment to Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs, Georgia, according to a press release on the WSC athletics website.
Another Williston State College baseball player has taken the next step in his college career.
Clayton McAllister, who has been a solid player for the Tetons so far this season (especially at the plate), announced his commitment to Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs, Georgia, according to a press release on the WSC athletics website.
At the plate so far this season, as of April 19, when the press release was posted, McAllister was hitting .380 with six doubles, two triples and three home runs, along with 20 runs batted in.
Emmanuel College is in Division II of the National Collegiate Athletic Association, and it is part of the Conference Carolinas league, according to the press release.
“Clayton has made a tremendous impact on our program in the short time he has been here. He is a fun kid to be around and he pushes us all to be better each day,” said WSC head coach Mason Przybilla. “We are extremely excited to see what is next for Clayton as he continues his journey beyond WSC. We are hoping to see continued production from him for the remainder of the season.”