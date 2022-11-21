1972-1973 Women's Basketball Team Picture.JPG

1972-73 Women’s Basketball Team

 Williston State College

Williston State College inducted one team and two individual members into the Teton Athletic Hall of Fame and one member into the Teton Booster Club Hall of Fame on Saturday, November 12, 2022. The Hall of Fame induction was in conjunction with the Celebration of 50 Years of Teton Women’s Basketball celebration.

Team-1972-1973 Women’s Basketball

Angie Nedberg.JPG

Nedberg
Laura Big Crow.jpg

Big Crow


