FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota State University football fans have two opportunities to see the program's eight NCAA FCS national championship trophies in Fargo this weekend.
The Bison football team will be recognized at halftime of the NDSU men's basketball game against Denver beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Scheels Center. The trophies will be on display in the Culver's Kid Zone prior to the game. Doors open at 1 p.m. and tickets are available on GoBison.com or at the Bison ticket office in the Sanford Health Athletic Complex.
Then on Sunday, Jan. 26, Scheels will host a championship meet and greet from 1 to 3 p.m. at their south Fargo location, 1551 45th Street. Fans will have an opportunity to view and take photographs with the NCAA trophies and meet NDSU head coach Matt Entz. There is no charge for the event.
North Dakota State is the only team in FCS history to win eight national championships. The Bison defeated James Madison in the championship game to complete the first 16-0 national championship season in modern college football history. NDSU also won its ninth straight Missouri Valley Football Conference championship with an 8-0 record in league play.