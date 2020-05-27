A local softball talent will be continuing her career in Williston for the next two years.
On Wednesday, May 27, former Williston High School shortstop Bridget Carvey signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball for Williston State College, an announcement which was made on campus at WSC.
Also having played varsity volleyball and basketball in high school for the Coyotes, Carvey says the decision to focus her attention to softball was a difficult one.
“It was a little hard because other people were telling me to play basketball, but I think softball has been my number one priority for a while,” Carvey tells the Williston Herald. “I really like softball and I’ve always enjoyed playing it, and it’s been my favorite sport for quite a while, I just decided to come here and take this opportunity.”
Academically, Carvey states she will be pursuing a business degree at Williston State College. On the field, the softball standout says she wants to improve in several areas of the game, such as hitting and defense, as well as on the physical aspects of the game such as agility and lateral movement.
Meanwhile, Carvey looks forward to playing for head softball coach Rylee Hernandez, who also serves as the head men’s basketball coach for the Tetons’ program.
“Rylee is a really good guy, and he is an excellent communicator,” the former Coyote adds. “I can’t wait to play for him and I’m very excited.”