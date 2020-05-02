On Monday, April 27, Tetons basketball player Gabriella Capasso became the fifth WSC student-athlete this offseason to sign with a four-year college.
Announcing intentions to continue her athletic endeavors at Southwest Baptist University, a Division-II program in Missouri, Capasso joins fellow Williston State College athletes Haylee Barta, Brook Russell, Camryn Brown and Allison Jones, all volleyball players who will be taking their talents to the next level.
According to the WSC standout forward, she says it was her goal all along to eventually resume her basketball career at a four-year college. Further, she expresses gratitude for the opportunity to suit up as a member of the Tetons for the past two seasons.
"I loved how involved the staff was in our basketball program in the last two years," Capasso tells the Williston Herald via email. "I will miss stopping in the hallway to talk with staff members about the last game we had, or about how everything is going in the classroom. Williston State College will always have a special place in my heart, I got to meet a lot of people from different countries and backgrounds, and I am grateful for the coaches I have had while at WSC and for the other athletic staff members."
Meanwhile, Jones and Barta became the first members of the WSC athletic program this offseason to sign with four-year schools back on March 2. As Jones, a middle and outside hitter, will be moving on to Mount Marty College, located in Yankton, South Dakota, Barta, an outside hitter, is headed to Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas next season.
Brown, a setter who signed with Florida's Webber International University on March 4 and Russell, who signed with Presentation College in South Dakota on April 24, round out the quartet of WSC volleyball players headed four-year institutions. As for Williston State College head coach Chelsea Hinck, who mentored four of the five Teton student-athletes for the past two seasons, she says theses results speak volumes about the overall success of WSC athletics.
"It means that we are setting up our student-athletes for their success after Williston State," the volleyball coach adds. "We are thriving in providing them with the tools to thrive in the classroom while playing the sport they love. This is big for the university."