The Tetons begin practice next week and will play their first game on August 23 at the Well against Bismarck State College. 

Williston State College announced on August 6 that Caitlyn Muder will be taking over as Head Coach effective immediately after Chelsea Hinck stepped down from the position this offseason. 

Muder has been the assistant coach on the Tetons since 2019 and has spent her whole life involved in the sport. Playing throughout childhood, and collegiate volleyball at Highland Community College in Kansas then finished her career at Southwest Baptist University in Missouri. After taking the 2021 season off to take care of her newborn son, Muder was eager to get back into coaching with the program. 



