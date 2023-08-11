Williston State College announced on August 6 that Caitlyn Muder will be taking over as Head Coach effective immediately after Chelsea Hinck stepped down from the position this offseason.
Muder has been the assistant coach on the Tetons since 2019 and has spent her whole life involved in the sport. Playing throughout childhood, and collegiate volleyball at Highland Community College in Kansas then finished her career at Southwest Baptist University in Missouri. After taking the 2021 season off to take care of her newborn son, Muder was eager to get back into coaching with the program.
"After taking the 2021 season off, I was itching to come back to work with the program. I reached out to Coach Hinck to see if she had a spot available for me to return to and here we are." Muder said.
The thought of being the head of the volleyball program and making it her own is something that intrigued Muder from the start.
"Being in charge of the volleyball program as a whole intrigues me. There is so much to learn by being in this position, and I am eager to get my feet wet and implement my own spin on the game." Muder said.
The Tetons are adding eight new players to the roster this year. The energy that Muder has felt from the young group before they have even hit the floor is something that has impressed her early on. A lot of depth in the specialist position through returners will also prove to be advantageous in the season.
"This new squad coming in has so much life. These young women are ready to get after it and they have great attitudes. I am always pumped when I get to work side by side with athletes who want to work hard to become great," Muder said. "We have a ton of talent coming back in the defensive specialist/libero position and I am eager to make that our secret weapon."
Mental health is crucial for everyone especially young student athletes who have to juggle a lot of responsibility in a developmental time. This will be a major focus for Muder and the team this year as she will implement ways to support better mental health throughout the athletes.
"I will be implementing a new system however it won't be on the court. This season I want to prioritize mental health for these young athletes. As humans we need mental breaks from time to time, so I want to provide a space for these girls to exercise that so they can perform on the court, in the classroom and in life." Muder said.
Muder expressed that she has already seen amazing support from the community in the short days following the announcement and hopes for full support when the Tetons take the court for the first time against Bismarck State College at home on August 23.
"This is such an exciting time in my life and I appreciate the support I have received so far from the Williston community. Please come out to watch our first game of the season, August 23rd against Bismarck State at 7pm."